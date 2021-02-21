Lompoc City Council streamlines permit requirements

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council unanimously voted at its regular meeting last week to move forward with amendments to the city’s latest zoning code in hopes of streamlining permit requirements.

The ordinance is scheduled to come back for a second reading and final approval at the March 2 council meeting.

The revisions allow restaurants to serve alcohol without a minor use permit; remove and revise certain application requirements and regulations for sidewalk and mobile vendor permits; and exempts residential developments of six or fewer units from certain requirements when select criteria is met.

The changes also allow bicycle parking exemptions for multi-family housing projects with four or fewer units and provide revisions to temporary sign regulations.

— Grayce McCormick