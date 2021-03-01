Lompoc City Council to address noise complaint

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Lompoc City Council will be asked to provide direction regarding a complaint from Lompoc citizens about noise emanating from private property within the county of Santa Barbara.

Members will also be recommended to send a proposed letter to the Santa Barbara County Executive Officer with any modifications approved.

The council will also discuss the formation of a nonprofit organization to benefit the city. They’ll be asked to review provided information and direct staff whether to proceed with forming a California nonprofit organization to fund city projects.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23, and can be livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com