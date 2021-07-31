Lompoc City Council to consider cannabis events amendment

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council will discuss an ordinance that would allow temporary cannabis events at various parks in the city during its regular meeting this Tuesday.

The ordinance, if approved by the City Council, would amend a Lompoc Municipal Code to allow temporary cannabis events at River Bend Park, Ken Adam Park and River Park.

In addition to this item, the City Council will also review the text of amendments to the City’s Sewer Use Ordinance and proposed Fats, Oils and Grease Control Program Policy. Staff is recommending the council move to submit these documents to the Environmental Protection Agency for review prior to Aug. 23.

Councilmembers will meet in-person at the Lompoc City Hall (100 Civic Center Plaza) for Tuesday’s meeting, and members of the public are welcome to attend in-person as well. The meeting will still be live streamed at cityoflompoc.com, broadcast live on Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.

To make a public comment on specific agenda items, members of the public can dial (805) 875-8201 before the council closes the item up for discussion. Comments can also be submitted in advance by emailing s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us by no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on upcoming meetings, visit cityoflompoc.com.

— Madison Hirneisen