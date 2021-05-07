Lompoc City Council to discuss federal relief funding

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is inviting community members to participate in a special city council meeting on May 20 to explore how to allocate federal economic relief funding coming to the city.

Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in relief through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

To gather feedback from Lompoc residents regarding priorities for the act’s funding, the city has established an online community survey.

The English survey and the Spanish survey are available through May 14. The results of the community survey will be presented to Lompoc City Council in the upcoming special meeting, and community members will have the opportunity to provide additional feedback in person or via phone during the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 at Lompoc City Hall. The meeting will also be broadcast by TAP TV on Channel 23 in Lompoc, live on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 F.M.

As an alternative to making public comments in person during the special meeting, members of the public may call 805-875-8201 during times slated for public comment. As another option, public comments may be submitted via email by 4 p.m. on May 20 to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

— Grayce McCormick