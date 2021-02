On Tuesday, the Lompoc City Council will review and discuss fireworks enforcement and consider an ordinance related to enforcement of fireworks regulations.

The council will also continue its discussion regarding the continued cleanup of the Santa Ynez Riverbed.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed on Comcast Channel 23 or online at www.cityoflompoc.com.

