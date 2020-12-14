Lompoc City Council to discuss new Central Coast region, Downtown Swap Meet

The Lompoc City Council will discuss the current regional stay-at-home health order and consider supporting the tri-county Central Coast region appeal in its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Other municipalities within Santa Barbara County will also be discussing supporting the Central Coast appeal this week, such as Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Solvang and Goleta already voiced support for the formation of the Central Coast region.

The council will also hear a staff report and direct the Recreation Division to develop and operate a Downtown Swap Meet on Saturdays at the downtown parking lots on I Street and Ocean Avenue.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM. The meeting will also be available for review on the city’s website by the end of the day Thursday following the meeting.

