Lompoc City Council to review cannabis ordinance

LOMPOC — The Lompoc City Council will revisit an ordinance that would authorize temporary cannabis events at several parks during its meeting Tuesday.

If approved, this ordinance would establish a permitting process and fees for cannabis events at River Bend Park, Ken Adam Park and River Park.

The city council will also discuss a resolution to transfer $4 million from the general fund reserves to a Capital Development Special Revenue Fund.

The resolution additionally would classify the $4 million as a restricted cash and committed fund balance to be used solely for the purpose of funding future one-time expenditure capital outlay projects.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Lompoc City Hall at 100 Civic Center Plaza and is open to members of the public. For those who are unable to attend, the meeting will stream live at cityoflompoc.com, Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.

To make a public comment on agenda items, members of the public can dial 805-875-8201 before the council closes the item up for discussion. Comments can also be submitted via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.

— Forrest McFarland