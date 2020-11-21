Lompoc City Hall, libraries to close over holidays

LOMPOC — Lompoc City Hall and the Lompoc libraries will be closed and other city field operations suspended from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2021.

The Lompoc City Council approved this closure during its regular meeting on Oct. 20.

The closure is a cost-savings measure for the city and minimizes impact on the public and city employees, considering Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1 are city holidays.

City Hall and other city facilities will not be available for arranged appointments, in-person services or phone service for this holiday closure, Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 and 27).

Police, fire, water treatment and wastewater treatment will continue to function during these closures.

In addition, there will be no solid waste collection, and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The collection schedule will therefore be delayed by one day directly following these holiday closures. Visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/solid-waste for more information.

Amid the closures, utility payments will be mailed in, paid online or placed in the yellow utility payment drop box in front of the Lompoc Police Department at 107 Civic Center Plaza. Those payments should be placed in an envelope with the payer’s name, address and account number clearly indicated on the envelope.

To pay online with a fee, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/pay-bills-online. Paying over the phone will not be an option.

Finally, service orders will not be available for the city during the holiday closures. Residents who are moving and need to transfer, connect or disconnect service in December should notify the city of Lompoc by 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

