Lompoc City Hall lobby to reopen

LOMPOC —The city of Lompoc plans to reopen the City Hall lobby to the public on June 21.

And members of the Lompoc City Council are open to resuming in-person attendance with limited seating, mask-wearing and social distancing for all committee and board meetings, according to a news release.

The city also plans to reopen its recreational community centers on June 21.

The Lompoc Public Library will resume its Saturday hours on June 19. The library has already reopened during the week with no appointment needed.

The city plans to soon release updated information related to mask and social distancing requirements.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com.

— Madison Hirneisen