Lompoc city manager resigns, accepts new position

COURTESY PHOTO

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop is leaving Santa Barbara County to work as the city manager of Cupertino.

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop has announced his resignation, effective Jan. 2.

The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the resignation. Mr. Throop has served as city manager since July 2018.

Mr. Throop has accepted a position as city manager for Cupertino in Santa Clara County.

“It’s been my honor and a true privilege to serve the city of Lompoc during these past three and a half years,” Mr. Throop said in a statement. “I am more than proud of what our city team and community members have been able to accomplish working together, and the wonderful city that Lompoc is.

“Although there have been challenges during my time in Lompoc, I would not trade this experience for anything and will always reflect fondly on my time here. Lompoc is in good hands thanks to the city’s hard-working and dedicated staff, and the fantastic community that advocates for what they believe in. I look forward to what’s ahead for Lompoc,” said Mr. Throop.

His accomplishments during his time as city manager include making significant steps toward improving the city’s budget and fiscal health, according to a news release from the city. The city explained Mr. Throop did so by building substantial reserves, reducing debt and paving a better financial path forward.

Lompoc Mayor Janell Osborne praised Mr. Throop, saying that he assumed his position during a difficult time, but he persevered through a transitional period and enacted permanent change.

“Jim came into a lot of issues when he arrived as Lompoc city manager, including staff shortages and financial difficulties, but he has set us on a path to success,” Mayor Osborne said. “I only regret that Jim will not stay with the city longer to enjoy the fruits of his labor. I am thankful for Jim’s service to our city, and Lompoc is better for his time spent here.”

Prior to coming to Lompoc, Mr. Throop served as the chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard. He has more than 33 years of financial and city management experience in both the public and private sector. And he holds a bachelor’s. in economics from USC and a master’s in business administration from Chapman University.

Discussion concerning the appointment of an interim city manager is expected to take place during a closed session of the next city council meeting on Nov. 30.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com