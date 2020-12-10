Lompoc council meetings closed to in-person attendance

LOMPOC — City Council meetings are temporarily closed to in-person attendance due to COVID-19 mandates from the state and county.
Remote public participation is still encouraged.
The upcoming regular Lompoc City Council Council meeting on Tuesday will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. on Comcast Channel 23 and KPEG 100.9 FM.
Public comment will be accepted during oral communications or on a specific agenda item.
To comment, call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Each speaker has three minutes.
Comments can also be submitted via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the council meeting.
The city’s committee, commission and board meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Agendas and other information regarding council meetings are posted at: cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council.
— Grayce McCormick