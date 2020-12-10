Home Local Lompoc council meetings closed to in-person attendance
Lompoc council meetings closed to in-person attendance

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
LOMPOC — City Council meetings are temporarily closed to in-person attendance due to COVID-19 mandates from the state and county.

Remote public participation is still encouraged.

The upcoming regular Lompoc City Council Council meeting on Tuesday will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. on Comcast Channel 23 and KPEG 100.9 FM.

Public comment will be accepted during oral communications or on a specific agenda item. 

To comment, call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Each speaker has three minutes.

Comments can also be submitted via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the council meeting. 

The city’s committee, commission and board meetings have been canceled until further notice.

Agendas and other information regarding council meetings are posted at: cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council

— Grayce McCormick

News-Press Staff Writer

