Lompoc council to hear comments on zoning code amendments

Lompoc City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an update to the zoning code during its 6:30-9 p.m. meeting Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance allows restaurants in the convenience-center zone to serve alcohol without a minor use permit from the city. The businesses would still have to obtain permits from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control but would not undergo the city-level process.

The change would save applicants time and money but would surpass the opportunity for the community to voice concerns.

The amendment would also streamline the application process for mobile and sidewalk vendors and allow permits to last for three years instead of one.

The ordinance also removes a stipulation on residential development that two-story homes must not overwhelm neighboring homes and that the second story must be further from the property line than the first. The planning commission argues that the requirements are too burdensome.

Permanent outdoor storage in industrial zones would be expanded to double the height of a property’s fence as long as it doesn’t neighbor a residential property and is set back at least 10 feet.

Multi-family residential properties of four or fewer units with enclosed garages for each unit would no longer be required to provide bicycle parking.

The Commission also suggests increasing fence-height maximums to six feet for street side properties (corner lots).

The code for temporary signs, such as real estate signs, is also amended.

The agenda also ratifies an agreement with the county to create a COVID-19 vaccination site at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and COVID-19 mobile testing at Ryon Park.

To view the meeting, go to cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council/live-webcast. Meetings are also broadcast on Channel 23 in Lompoc and on KPEG radio at 100.9 FM.

