Lompoc customers urged to prepare for planned outages

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc’s electric customers could be impacted in the coming months by planned outages called Public Safety Power Shutoff events.

The city government said it wants to help the community prepare for this possibility.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is implementing the PSPS program as a precautionary measure during this high fire season. This year’s fire season is expected to last until the first significant rainfall occurs. If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electrical system, high-risk transmission lines may be turned off, resulting in outages in Lompoc.

The city’s electric energy is delivered over high voltage transmission lines jointly used by many California utilities, including PG&E.

In the event of a PSPS, the city of Lompoc said it will make every effort to provide updates from PG&E officials on available media platforms.

Lompoc electric customers are encouraged to take steps to prepare themselves and their families to be safe during a PSPS event, in part by doing the following:

— Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications at www.readysbc.org.

— Review the city of Lompoc’s Electric Division’s website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications: www.cityoflompoc.com/electric.

— Review PG&E’s PSPS webs.

— Katherine Zehnder