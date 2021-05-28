Lompoc draft budget available for review

The city of Lompoc is inviting community members to review draft versions of the City of Lompoc Biennial Budget book for fiscal years 2021 through 2023.

Residents can also review the city’s capital improvement program for fiscal years 2022 through 2027, and participate in a special city council budget meeting Thursday.

City Manager Jim Throop and city staff presented the Lompoc City Council with a balanced city budget for review during the previous special city council budget meeting on May 20. The draft city budget, draft CIP and individual city department presentations made during the May 20 meeting are posted on the city of Lompoc website’s finance web page at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/-folder-1555.

Thursday’s special meeting is expected to include additional conversation on the draft 2021 through 2023 budget, as well as possible discussion on federal funding allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The special meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lompoc City Hall. The meeting will also be broadcast by TAP TV on Channel 23 in Lompoc, live on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 F.M.

As an alternative to making public comments in person during the special meeting, members of the public may call 805-875-8201 during times slated for public comment. As another option, public comments may be submitted via email by 4 p.m. Thursday to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com