Lompoc draft General Plan Housing Element Update available for public review

The city of Lompoc has released the draft 2023-2031 General Plan Housing Element Update for public review, and is seeking public comments.

The draft General Plan Housing Element Update can be found at https://envisionlompoc.com/.

The draft General Plan Housing Element Update plans for existing and projected housing needs to accommodate 2,248 new housing units within the city of Lompoc between 2023 and 2031.

The plan identifies and analyzes the existing and projected housing needs, provides a list of sites for housing development that are adequate to accommodate the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), documents constraints to housing production and analyzes fair housing issues and contributing factors.

The plan also includes city policies and programs for the development, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing units that meet the needs of Lompoc residents.

The city encourages community members to review and submit comments on the draft General Plan Housing Element by 5 p.m. on April 17.

Public comments may be submitted by email to brent@mintierharnish.com or b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or by mail to City of Lompoc, Community Develpment Department, Planning Division, Attn: Planning Manager Brian Halvorson, 100 Civic Center Plaze, Lompoc, CA, 93436.

Additional opportunities for public comment will be available throughout the General Plan Housing Element Update adoption process.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com