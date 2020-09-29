Lompoc election forum to be held Thursday

LOMPOC — The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is holding virtual forums via Zoom. Lompoc mayoral and city council candidates will participate at 7 p.m. on Thursday. A forum for the school board election will be held on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Zoom webinars will feature professional interpretation in Spanish and English, thanks to a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara. The forums will also be broadcast live on TAP TV.

To submit questions and register, visit Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW’s website:

https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/.

The first 50 registrants will be offered a free AAUW face mask.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of AAUW has sponsored forums for more than 50 years. AAUW is an organization open to men and women with a mission to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

— Annelise Hanshaw