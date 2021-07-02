Lompoc ends electric rate reduction

LOMPOC — Revised electric utility rates went into effect in Lompoc Thursday, ending a nine-year span of utility rate reductions across the city.

Electric rates are returning to 2011 rate levels this month, eliminating the 3% temporary rate reduction that went into effect in 2012.

The city held on to these rate reductions for a number of years, but ultimately ended the temporary measure due to increases in energy costs and increased operating pressures, according to a news release.

The city will continue to offer programs to assist customers with paying past-due utility bills. COVID-19 utility grant assistance is available for those who qualify, and it’s funded by Lompoc’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com.

For questions about billing, call 805-875-8250 or 805-875-8523.

— Madison Hirneisen