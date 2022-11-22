Lompoc extends deadline for birthday logo contest

LOMPOC — The submission deadline has been extended to Dec. 2 for the city of Lompoc’s 135th Birthday Logo Contest.

All high school students in the Lompoc Valley are invited to submit artwork that could provide inspiration for the city’s upcoming 135th birthday celebration logo. The theme of the city’s 135th birthday celebration in 2023 will be “Honoring our Legacy — Launching into our Future.”

All entries will be judged on the artwork’s creativity that reflects the city’s uniqueness. The city of Lompoc said designs must highlight the city of Lompoc 135th birthday.

The winning design selected will be used as the basis for designing the city’s birthday logo.

Either digital or paper submissions will be accepted.

Details and guidelines are posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/logoart.

“We are grateful for the thoughtful and creative submissions we have received so far,” the city of Lompoc said in a news release.

