Lompoc extends utility-payment period

Lompoc has extended its two-week period during which it will not be able to accept utility payments.

The two-week period was expected to end on Monday. However, an extension is necessary because of unforeseen issues city staff has encountered while rolling out this latest phase of the new financial management system. The city apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

Utility billing staff is working to resolve the issue quickly, and the city will let its customers know through its website and its social media channels as soon as it has information on when the new online bill pay system will be up and running.

Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections. Additional information is posted at www.cityoflompoc.com.

Lompoc utility bill payments are not being accepted while the city undergoes a critical phase in the transition to a new financial management system. A highlight of the latest phase in the transition to the new Munis Financial Management System will be an online payment portal with no fees for customers.

This transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid 2022. The latest features of the new financial management system, including the online payment portal and other updates to utility billing and treasury operations, are exciting developments for Lompoc customers and the city, according to a press release.

Phone and online bill payments cannot be accepted during this phase in the process.

— Gerry Fall