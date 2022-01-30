Lompoc Father Daughter Dance planned

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Father Daughter Dance is making a comeback thanks to the Lompoc Department of Parks and Recreation, after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place over three nights – Feb. 4, 5, and 6. The dance will take place each evening from 6-8:30 p.m. but doors will open at 5 p.m. for photos.

This popular dance is for girls ages 3 to 18 and their father or another father figure. A pizza dinner will be provided, and is included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $30 per couple per night, with each additional child in the same family costing $10 more. Participants must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must adhere to the current mask mandate. Registration is required.

Community members looking for more information or to purchase tickets may contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets can also be purchased online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Katherine Zehnder