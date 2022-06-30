Lompoc fire chief to retire July 20

COURTESY PHOTO

Fire Chief Alicia Welch

LOMPOC — Fire Chief Alicia Welch has notified the city of Lompoc of her decision to retire as the fire chief for the city, effective July 20.

Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been appointed to act as fire chief during the transition period.

Chief Welch, who has been in the fire service for more than 31 years, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve the city of Lompoc and the fine individuals of the Lompoc City Fire Department.

The city thanks Chief Welch for her leadership and is grateful for the many contributions she made to the city and fire department during her tenure as Lompoc fire chief. The city wishes Chief Welch the best in her future endeavors.

Chief Welch, who became the fire chief last summer, is the first woman to serve in the role in Lompoc.

