Lompoc Fire Department plans 9/11 ceremony

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Fire Department will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 at its headquarters, Station 51, at 115 South G St., Lompoc.

The ceremony will begin at 6:50 a.m.

At 6:58 a.m., flags will be lowered to half-staff, and a moment of silence will be observed. This is the time the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. The second tower fell at 10:30 a.m.

Flags will be left at half-staff for the remainder of the day to honor those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It is our pledge to never forget what happened on that day, and to continue to reflect and honor those who lost their lives,” the department said in a news release.

The department will post photos and video of the ceremony on its Facebook page to allow the community to honor the fallen from home. (Search for Lompoc Fire Department on Facebook.)

— Katherine Zehnder