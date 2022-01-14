Lompoc Fire Department to accept applications for firework sales

LOMPOC — Beginning Jan. 15, the Lompoc Fire Department will begin accepting applications from Lompoc nonprofits wishing to sell safe-and-sane fireworks.

Applicants will be entered into this year’s lottery for permits, which will be limited to six sale stands and locations within Lompoc. Permits will be issued only to nonprofits within Lompoc city limits, according to a news release.

All qualified nonprofit groups will be chosen by lottery, with first priority given to new applicants. Fillable online applications will be available at www.cityoflompoc.com, starting Jan. 15, and hard copies of applications will be available, again starting Jan. 15, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at Lompoc Fire Station 51, 115 S. G St.

Applications must be filed by 5 p.m. Feb. 1, either online via the city website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 51. Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application didn’t meet the requirements for consideration.

The lottery is set to take place on Feb. 25. All nonprofits whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.

— Katherine Zehnder