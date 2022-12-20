Lompoc government to take holiday break

LOMPOC — Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public from Friday through Jan. 2.

The holiday closure will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center closed Sunday for its annual winter maintenance and will remain closed through Jan. 1.

The Lompoc Outdoor Community market will continue throughout the break Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

Lompoc Library and Village Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.

Utility bill payments may be made online during the closure or placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent to utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Regular solid waste collection service will take place during the break, and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1.

Non-emergency street maintenance issues: Call 805-875-8021 or use the online form.

Non-emergency urban forestry/tree issues: Call 805-875-8034.

Non-emergency transit/bus issues: Call 805-736-7666.

Non-emergency airport issues: Call 805-875-8268.

— Neil Hartstein