Lompoc High track to open for community use

LOMPOC — The community track and field at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium will officially open for community use on March 29.

Last week, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement pilot test with the Lompoc Unified School District.

“The city of Lompoc is excited to work with LUSD and LVCHO to provide community access to the new track and work out areas at Huyck Stadium,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said in a statement. “Many of us have learned over the past year that physical activity helps fight disease, reduces the impact of health issues and provides opportunities to connect with each other.

“I look forward to walking the track and invite all of our residents to explore this new outdoor activity area as we come out of the pandemic.”

The new facilities, completed in June 2020, include a nine-lane rubber track, a turf field and a community exercise zone. The facilities have remained closed due to the pandemic.

“With restrictions lifting, the goal is to get the facility open, so that community members can come out and exercise and enjoy the benefit of this incredible new community asset,” Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Healthcare Organization and co-chair of the campaign, said in a statement. “Everyone has been so patient, but we are ready for folks to come walk and run laps around the track, run the stadium steps and use the exercise equipment. It is time.”

The facility is owned by the Lompoc Unified School District, which has been committed to making it available for the community when not in use by the district.

“The pilot test is a great way for us to establish a winning partnership with the City for the long term, with Lompoc citizens being the ultimate beneficiaries,” Trevor McDonald, superintendent of schools, said in a statement. “I think it will be fantastic for our youth and adult sports teams to practice and compete on these world class surfaces.”

The city will provide oversight during public use hours, making sure everyone is safe and ensuring visitors leave food and beverages outside of the stadium.

“Non-water beverages and food can destroy both the track and field surfaces and we want to make sure our new facility stays in top condition,” said Doug Sorum, the district’s interim assistant superintendent of business services. “Security cameras are an added safety measure and will operate 24/7.”

Public access hours will soon be posted on the city’s website, www.cityoflompoc.com.

In addition to the morning and evening public use hours, the city will be programming adult and youth sport practices and league games on the field both weeknights and on weekends. If you are interested in using the field, contact the city’s Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.

