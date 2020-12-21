Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest winners announced

COURTESY PHOTO

Winners of the Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest were announced by the city on Friday.

The City of Lompoc announced the winners of the Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest on Friday.

The Best Overall winner of residential was 1424 Glen Ellen Ln.

Winning First Place was 621 North 10th St. The Second Place winner was 405 South First St. and Third Place went to 1232 Jason Dr.

In non-residential, the Best Overall was La Purisima School. The Box Shop won First Place; The Green House won Second Place and Lompoc Fuel took home Third Place.

The commission thanks everyone who participated, put up lights and nominated their friends and neighbors.

Due to COVID-19, the contest had to be scaled back this year and the judging handled in a new way. However, the city believes the showing of holiday spirit in Lompoc was impressive, as always.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com