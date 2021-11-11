Lompoc hospital administers vaccines for ages 5-11

COURTESY PHOTO

Oliver Soltero gets his first COVID-19 shot Wednesday at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The hospital administered more than 40 shots on the first day of giving them to ages 5-11.

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Medical Center administered more than 40 shots on Wednesday, the first day of children ages 5-11 receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I’m this much scared and this much excited,” said 7-year-old Jade Speaks, holding her hands apart a few feet. “Then I’ll be safe and don’t have to worry about getting the virus.”

Her mother, Alyssa, made an appointment for Jade as soon as she could.

“It’s so important to not only have safety for Jade, but also for others,” she said in a news release.

For brothers Grayson, Oliver and Clark Soltero, a round of rock-paper-scissors determined who would be the first to be vaccinated. Oldest brother Grayson, 9, paved the way for his 7-year-old twin brothers.

“I feel safer now, because I know even if I do get COVID, it won’t harm me as much as if I didn’t get vaccinated,” Grayson said.

Their mother, Autumn, said she vaccinated the boys because “It’s the right thing to do.”

LVMC will continue to host vaccinations for children ages 5-11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Appointments may be made at myturn.ca.gov.

— Dave Mason