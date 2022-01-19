Lompoc hospital announces Employee of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Medical Center named emergency department nurse Brenton “Brent” Kraushaar the 2021 Employee of the Year during a ceremony on Monday.

“It is an absolute honor,” Mr. Kraushaar said in a news release. “I’ve always had the motivation to serve and to help others. This job is one that gives me that opportunity.”

A Solvang native, Mr. Kraushaar has worked at LVMC for about three years.

Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens said Mr. Kraushaar is an “exceptional human being” who cares for patients, “without judgment, with an open mind and heart, despite their circumstances.”

Reflecting on working throughout 2021, Mr. Kraushaar said, “it’s a difficult job. All of us are doing our very best to weather the storm and keep on trying. It’s been amazing, the amount of fortitude we all have.”

Though he grew up in Solvang, Mr. Kraushaar earned his bachelor of science in nursing at the University of Southern Maine. He also earned a bachelor with high honors in physical geography at UCSB.

“This is one of my favorite things to do because we get to recognize many of our stellar employees,” said LVMC CEO Steve Popkin. “The Employee of the Year really exemplifies everything we hope for from all our employees and ourselves as well.”

— Forrest McFarland