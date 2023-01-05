Lompoc hospital announces meetings

LOMPOC — The following teleconferences will take place this month at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center:

— Noon. Jan. 16. Building and Planning Committee.

— 12:20 p.m. Jan. 16. Personnel and Retirement Committee.

— 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Finance Committee.

— 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Compliance Committee.

— 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Board of Directors.

Agendas for the meetings will be posted on the bulletin board located across from the board room, in the Emergency Department and at lompocvmc.com, the hospital’s website either 24 or 72 hours prior to each meeting.

For more information, call the hospital administration office at 805-737-3301.

— Katherine Zehnder