Lompoc hospital is distribution site for Naloxone

Free doses of Naloxone, a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, are now available at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

The emergency department received 96 doses of the life-saving medication, commonly known as Narcan, as part of the California Department of Health Care Services’ Naloxone Distribution Program.

People who are at risk of an opioid-related overdose or their families, friends or acquaintances may go to the LVMC Emergency Department and request a free box of Naloxone. Those requesting the medication must be willing to learn how to administer it nasally, as well as the basic elements of overdose prevention.

“It’s fantastic,” Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens said. “It could potentially save lives.”

According to data from the hospital, 28% of adult patients treated at the Emergency Department have a substance use disorder. Statistics also indicate the Lompoc Valley area has a significant population of people who take opioids and may now be unexpectedly exposed to fentanyl, according to a press release. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine that has been noted for producing catastrophic results in those that take it.

According to Project Opioid Santa Barbara County, preliminary numbers show that in Santa Barbara County, there were more than 133 overdose deaths between January 2021 and January 2022. Additionally, fentanyl-involved deaths in the county increased 81% since 2019, and fentanyl was present in 50.4 percent of the drug overdose deaths in the county in 2021.

According to Project Opioid, Lompoc had 28 people die by overdoses in 2021.

At LVMC, people wanting the free doses do not need to register in the Emergency Department. The only information collected by the hospital will be the date, the person’s age and whether they or the person they’re concerned for have overdosed in the past.

Mr. Stevens said the person receiving the Naloxone will be educated to immediately call 9-1-1 if someone seems to be overdosing. Additionally, the person will be warned that the overdosing person may awaken and be violent.

The person overdosing may also vomit, so the person administering the dose will need to ensure the person is on his or her side.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com