Lompoc hospital starts nursing mentorship program

LOMPOC — Newly graduated registered nurses may apply for a special mentoring program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

LVMC recently created a New Graduate Residency Program for registered nurses. The hospital is seeking its second class of nurses, particularly those interested in working in the Perioperative Services unit, where outpatient and inpatient surgical patients are treated.

A free, informative luncheon and tour will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ocean’s Seven Café in the hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

The 12-month program is led by LVMC Nurse Educator Brianna Bonner. RSVPs for the luncheon are requested by Aug. 18 by emailing bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

Interested applicants may apply for the Residency Program at the Careers tab located at lompocvmc.com.

Hired candidates will start orientation/training in the hospital’s Medical-Surgical-Telemetry Department for up to eight weeks for basic nursing foundation. That includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework, according to a news release.

After completing those eight weeks, the new nurses will spend time in one of LVMC’s clinical departments. During the program, each candidate will gain certifications during their orientation in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, National Institute Stroke Scal and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.

New RN graduates interested in attending in the program may contact Ms. Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

— Dave Mason