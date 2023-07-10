Lompoc housing update

The City of Lompoc has released a revised draft 2023-2031 general plan housing element update with over 2,000 new housing units.

The release comes after Lompoc presented a draft to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in May. The new draft must accommodate 2,248 new housing units within the City of Lompoc between the years of 2023 and 2031.

The city expects to receive formal comments from the state by Aug. 9, 2023.

The next opportunity for public participation on the Housing Element Update will be at a City of Lompoc Planning Commission public hearing scheduled for Sept. 13, 2023.

-Liam Hibbert