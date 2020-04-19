Lompoc inmate is county’s fourth COVID-19 death; North County at 78% of county’s confirmed cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, along with the Bureau of Prisons, announced the fourth COVID-19-related death in the county on Saturday, the latest being an inmate at the federal prison in Lompoc.

According to the BOP, inmate Oliver M. Boling, 66, died late Friday.

Mr. Boling had been incarcerated in Lompoc since May 7, 2018, convicted for Sodomy and Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Prison Breach, Petit Larceny and Armed Robbery. He was serving a 71-year, 6-month sentence.

According to the BOP, Mr. Boling had a long-term, pre-existing medical condition.

“Public Health extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who unfortunately passed,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. “We continue to actively partner with Prison and State Leadership to mitigate exposure both inside and outside of the facility to prevent further spread of the virus.”

In addition to the death, the PHD announced 11 additional confirmed cases, bringing the county total to 385.

With the new cases, three were in the 0-17 age bracket, while seven were in the 18-29 age group. There were one apiece in the 30-49 and 50-69 groups.

Seven of the 12 new cases were in Lompoc, while three were in Santa Maria, one in Orcutt and one in unincorporated North County.

The North County continues to hold a sizable advantage in overall cases, with 300 of the 385, or 78%.

Santa Maria has 93 cases, while the Lompoc prison has an additional 81 and Lompoc has 68. Orcutt is at 35, unincorporated North County has 18 and Santa Ynez Valley has five.

In the South County, Santa Barbara has 43, unincorporated South County has 21, Goleta Valley/Gaviota has 12, Goleta has six and Isla Vista remains at one.

In terms of age brackets through Saturday, here are the numbers:

0-17: 13

18-29: 63

30-49: 133

50-69: 141

70-plus: 35

Of the 385 cases, 149 are recovering at home, 170 have fully recovered, 41 are in the hospital (14 in the intensive care unit), 21 are pending updates and four have died.

According to the PHD, 49 healthcare workers have tested positive.



COVID-19, by the numbers

A look at statewide, nationwide and worldwide numbers:

In California, there are 30,811 confirmed cases, with 1,148 deaths, including 91 on Saturday.

In the United States, there are 735,242 confirmed cases with 33,903 deaths and 64,840 have fully recovered.

Worldwide, there are 2,330,259 confirmed cases, with 160,721 deaths and 595,433 have fully recovered.

