Lompoc Library presents ‘Read for a Better World’

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Public Library is challenging the community to hit the books all winter long as part of the Winter Reading Challenge, “Read for a Better World.”

This fifth annual event, sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group, encourages readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy and action through literature.

The month-long program runs through Jan. 31 and tasks participants with reading at least 300 minutes during January and to keep track of their reading via the Beanstack mobile app or the Beanstack site accessible at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Participants who complete the challenge will be entered into a grand-prize drawing to win one of 10 library-themed swag bags. The grand prize drawing will occur on Feb.1. All winners must have a Lompoc Public Library card.

Other reading challenges available on Beanstack include the 2022 Reading Challenge, which asks participants to read 100 books in 2022 and the ongoing 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

In addition,Take and Make craft kits are still being provided each week by the Lompoc Public Library, while supplies last.

For more information, call 805-875-8775 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.

—Marilyn McMahon