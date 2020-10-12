Lompoc library replaces carpeting

COURTESY PHOTO

The main branch of the Lompoc Public Library System, located at 501 E. North Ave. in Lompoc, is getting new carpeting installed over the next two weeks. Most of the library’s existing carpeting was installed in 1986.

LOMPOC — The main branch of the Lompoc Public Library System is getting new carpet installed throughout its building.

Located at 501 E. North Ave., the branch had 34-year-old carpet in most of the library, though some areas had 52-year-old carpet.

The project is estimated to be finished Oct. 21. Staff may take longer than usual to fulfill book hold requests during the renovation.

The Village Library branch had new carpeting installed earlier this year.

The estate of a longtime library patron gifted the funds for the project.

For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Annelise Hanshaw