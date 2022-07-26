Lompoc Library to offer August reading challenges

The Lompoc Public Library offers two challenges this August: “Growing Readers” for those 18 years and older and “Reading Takes You Everywhere” for participants 17 and younger. Both challenges run Monday through Aug. 30.

The “Growing Readers” and `”Reading Takes You Everywhere” challenges count minutes read. Just 20 minutes of reading a day will put participants well on their way to completing the challenge.

The public can sign up for a challenge via www.cityoflompoc.beanstack.org, the Beanstack Tracker app or by visiting either the Village Library or Lompoc Library to speak with staff. Library staff can help those without internet access to participate in the challenges.

Additionally, the Lompoc Library continues to offer a “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge,” which encourages caregivers to read to a child from birth every day. If caregivers read one book a day to a child, they will read 365 books in a year, 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years.

Participants who complete the challenge will earn a library-themed swag bag.

Finally, the Lompoc Library offers the public a yearlong “2022 Reading Challenge: New Horizons” that counts books read. Participants read 100 books in a year to complete the challenge, which is open to everyone and continues through Dec. 31.

