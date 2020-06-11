Lompoc library to offer book pickup

The Lompoc Public Library is allowing its patrons to place books on hold online and then pick them up in the main branch parking lot, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc.

Pickups are available by appointment from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and masks are required during pickups. Due to limited staffing, however, only a maximum of two checkouts may be picked up at one time.

Books may be placed on hold through the online library catalog available at www.cityoflompoc.com/library or by calling 805-875-8781.

Additionally, the staff is offering book bundles for children and movie bundles for all ages. People interested in these bundles are invited to fill out a form on the library’s web page, and staff will select five books or movies for them based on interests.