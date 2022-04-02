Lompoc Library to resume evening hours

LOMPOC — Starting Monday, the Lompoc Library will resume its evening hours for the first time since the pandemic closures.

The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Village Library will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Story time programs will also return in April, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lompoc Library and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Village Library.

Spanish Cuentos Story Time is set for 3 p.m. Thursdays at the Lompoc Library. The public is encouraged to be on the lookout for the return of other in-person library programming.

The latest news and events will be posted to the library’s social media accounts, and on www.cityoflompoc.com/library.

For more information, call the library at 805-875-8775.

— Katherine Zehnder