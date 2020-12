LOMPOC — Troy University, a public college in Alabama with 22,500 students, announced the names of students on its semesterly Provost’s List. Eric Fredrickson, a resident of Lompoc, was among those honored.

To earn a place on the list, undergraduate students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.65.

— Annelise Hanshaw