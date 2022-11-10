Lompoc mayor re-elected

LOMPOC — Jenelle Osborne has been re-elected for her third term as Lompoc mayor.

Prior to being elected mayor in 2018, she served on the Lompoc City Council since 2016.

Ms. Osborne received 53.87% of the vote with 2,821 votes in the general election. Her challenger James Mosby received 45.41% of the vote with 2,378 votes.

Incumbent Victor Vega, who ran unopposed for the District 2 city council seat, received 95.45% of the vote with 609 votes.

Incumbent Dirk Starbuck, who ran unopposed for the District 3 council seat, received 96.14% of the vote with 1,071 votes.

The numbers reflect both mailed-in ballots and votes cast at the polls on Tuesday. They’re part of the “semi-official results” released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

— Katherine Zehnder