Lompoc mourns loss of retired fire chief

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Fire Department learned Wednesday that retired fire chief Gerald “Jerry” Kuras has died.

After serving more than 36 years with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Mr. Kuras retired as battalion chief in 2011. He came out of retirement in 2017, when he was hired with Lompoc. He served the Lompoc Fire Department from 2017 to 2020.

Mr. Kuras was well known in the community and deeply appreciated by all the friends and “family” he made over the years, according to a statement from the Lompoc Fire Department. “He was a man that would help anyone who needed it and will be greatly missed by many people.”

“The Lompoc Fire Department is saddened by the loss of one of their family members and expresses its sincerest condolences to his friends and family,” the department said in its statement.

— Katherine Zehnder