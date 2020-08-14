Lompoc native joins Cottage Health board

COURTESY PHOTO

Born and raised in Lompoc, Ginger Salazar just joined the volunteer Board of Directors at Cottage Health.

After receiving her bachelor’s in economics from Stanford University where she is now co-chair for the LEAD Council, Ms. Salazar began her professional career in brand management and marketing for Procter & Gamble.

Following her time at Procter & Gamble, she co-founded a direct marketing company that formed public and private partnerships with the government known as Imagitas Inc. The company received the White House Hammer Award from Vice President Al Gore and was recognized by Congress for improvements in government work cost and efficiency.

Currently, Ms. Salazar leads branding at Kate Farms as well as serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Towbes Foundation.

In the past, Ms. Salazar served on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse America, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She also co-chaired a committee to create and fund the recently completed Lompoc Community Track & Field.

As a new member of the Cottage Health board, Ms. Salazar will “serve without compensation to guide the not-for-profit Cottage hospitals in the mission to provide superior health care through a commitment to our communities and to our core values of excellence, integrity and compassion,” according to a news release.

Cottage Health’s specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. With more than 700 physicians, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided impatient care for 21,000 people, treated 80,000 patients through its 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,100 newborns last year.

For more information, visit cottagehealth.org.

