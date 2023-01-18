Lompoc nonprofits free to apply for permission to sell fireworks

LOMPOC — As of last Sunday, qualified, Lompoc-based nonprofit groups can submit applications to the Lompoc City Fire department for an opportunity to sell “safe and sane” fireworks.

Limited to six sale stands in the city of Lompoc, permits will be issued to qualifying nonprofit organizations chosen via lottery, with first priority given to new applicants. Applications will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51 (115 South G St.) and will be on hand from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications must be picked up in-person by an adult representative of the applying organization.

Applications must be turned in to Fire Station 51 and filed by 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. Applicants will know by Feb. 15 if their application met the requirements for consideration. The lottery for choosing which organizations receive permits will be held on Feb. 23. The selected organizations will have until March 31 to submit the required information.

The groups that were granted firework sales permission last year will be considered for an alternate position if they apply for the 2023 lottery. These groups will be entered into the lottery if fewer than six new applicants are accepted and approved.

— Caleb Beeghly