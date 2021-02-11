Lompoc nurse wins prestigious award

COURTESY PHOTOS

Theo Carey, a nurse at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, has received the The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Thao Carey, a registered nurse at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, has been recognized with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The prestigious international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize compassionate nursing care.

The foundation was established in the memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family and honors nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and their patients’ families.

Mr. Barnes died in 1999 at age 33 from complications caused by Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The foundation was inspired by the care that Mr. Barnes and his family received from nurses during his illness.

Nurses are nominated for The DAISY Award by patients, families and colleagues. Ms. Carey was chosen as the recipient of the inaugural LVMC DAISY Award by a committee of LVMC, Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health clinical and non-clinical staff after an evaluation of all submissions. She received numerous nominations.

Theo Carey, center, was honored by her colleagues at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

In addition to The DAISY Award, she received a pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“Thao is an amazing nurse,” Senior Nursing Director Karen Kelly said in a news release. “She not only provides excellent care for her patients and their families, she also cares for her fellow nurses by always being there when they need a helping hand. She is the ultimate team player.”

Two other LVMC nurses received certificates for outstanding nominations. Longtime Emergency Department registered nurse Bill Kelly was honored by a co-worker for his efforts to calm a distressed and intubated patient who became combative during a fluoroscopy exam.

Labor and Delivery registered nurse Marie Densmore was honored by a patient who was struggling with addiction and appreciated the care.

For more about The DAISY Award, go to daisyfoundation.org.

email: dmason@newpress.com