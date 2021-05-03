Lompoc offering lifeguard, swim instructor training

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Recreation Division will be holding training sessions for certified lifeguards and swimming instructors at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, at 207 W. College Ave.

The lifeguard training, which will enable participants to become American Red Cross-certified, includes accident prevention, lifeguard techniques, emergency systems, water rescue skills, Basic Life Support training and first aid. Training is for residents 15 and older. The pre-course will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 21, with instructional dates to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22-33 and June 5-6.

Pre-registration is required, and can be done by calling the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or registration can be completed online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

The deadline to register is May 17. Since the class is presented in a blended-learning format, a valid email address is required at registration. Participants will receive an email with information on how to access the online component upon registration.

Swim instructor training is offered free-of-charge. The training helps instructor candidates to tech courses in the aquatic center swim lessons program.

Training will be presented in a classroom-learning format. Participants will be given an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice of stroke techniques, and given practice-teaching assignments. The assignments are aimed at giving participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, doing demonstrations, organization, class management, and evaluating participant progression. Participants will also have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.

Participants should note that this course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given on training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

Candidates must be 16 or older and have the ability to demonstrate the following strokes proficiently: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke), and breaststroke.

Candidates must also be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.

Training is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. May 21 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22. Dates for shadowing swim classes will be May 24 or May 25.

Registrations are taken by phone (805-875-8100), or online (https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation). A valid email address is required when registering for this course.

— Mitchell White