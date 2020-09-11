Lompoc offering students supplemental resources

LOMPOC — Students in the Lompoc Unified School District can expect extra support.

LUSD introduced two programs Monday. Both expand the school day outside its normal bounds, providing teacher support after hours and Saturdays, according to a district news release.

“This will be an opportunity for students who missed class during the week to catch up, or for those students who may want additional learning opportunities to get just that,” deputy superintendent Bree Valla said.

Two bilingual teachers will be available 3 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will assist students at all levels and their families with schoolwork, technology and mental wellbeing.

The second program starts by the end of the month. Various LUSD teachers will hold a four-hour Saturday class via Zoom.

“Our goal is to ensure that by the end of this school year, students are at grade level and the difficulties of distance learning will not negatively impact students,” said assistant superintendent of business John Karbula. “We are excited to be able to fund these opportunities for our students.”

— Annelise Hanshaw