Lompoc offers drive-thru Easter egg hunt

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Lompoc is offering the community the opportunity to participate in a drive-through Easter egg hunt.

The Lompoc Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt Drive-Thru will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Ryon Memorial Park.

This free-of-charge event is open to all children 12 and younger, while supplies last.

Participants are invited to wave at the Easter Bunny who will hop over to Ryon Memorial Park for the occasion, and take home a treat bag filled with candy eggs and other goodies.

By request, Lompoc Recreation Division staff will take photos of the Easter Bunny near a participant’s vehicle, and share on the recreation division’s Facebook page.

To ensure the safety of all participants, the following rules will be in effect: vehicles must enter the park entrance off of “O” street and follow the traffic route — participants are asked to use Cypress Avenue and south O street to enter, and refrain from using Ocean Avenue; motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution and obey all traffic laws; all participants must remain in their vehicle. There will be no pedestrian traffic allowed; if participants are wearing masks and feel comfortable, they may roll down their windows to wave hello to the bunny. Guidelines may vary or change.

This year’s event is sponsored in part by Toyota of Lompoc and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park of Santa Maria. Questions from the public regarding this year’s event should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at (805) 875-8100.

— Gerry Fall