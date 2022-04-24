Lompoc Old Town Market vendor registration open through June 6

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the Old Town Market, set for July 8-Aug. 12.

The market will take place during that time from 5-8 p.m. Fridays in the 100 block of South H Street.

The event will feature live music, food booths, farmers market, vendors, free activities for kids and a different theme each week.

The chamber of commerce is seeking vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by having a booth selling non-edible products or bringing awareness to their business, organization or nonprofit. Vendors may also sell Cottage Foods at the event, pre-packaged goodies made in a licensed kitchen or set up a Food Booth or offer freshly made-on-site food and drinks.

Food booths must also fill out a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Temporary Food Booth form and pay a county fee.

The cost of a 10 by 10-foot space for this event is $25 per night for chamber members and $35 per night for non-chamber members.

All participating vendors must have a current Santa Barbara County Public Health Department CFO Record Number and or Seller’s Permit Number.

Applications can be obtained at lompoc.com/oldtownmarketapplication.pdf

For more information, visit lompoc.com or call the chamber office at 805-736-4567.

— Katherine Zehnder