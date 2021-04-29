Lompoc online utility payment portal is now live

The city of Lompoc’s new free online payment portal for utility bills is now live.

Lompoc utility customers can access the new portal on the city website at www.cityoflompoc.com by clicking on the “pay utility bill” icon. Once there, customers are asked to select “Access Your Online Account” and then click “Citizen Self Service” to register.

Users will see a new account number and customer ID on their bill statements moving forward. After linking their utility account, customers can view and pay bills, sign up for Electronic Fund Transfer automatic bank draft payments and change their bill delivery preferences.

Paper bills can be expected in the coming weeks. There are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections due to the pandemic.

In addition, due to the extended length of the billing cycles being billed, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers by calculating rates at the lowest tier rate instead of by three tier rates typically used based on electricity and water usage.

Lompoc billing staff shared a few reminders for customers. First, the water meter charge is not new, and has always been included in the water charge, but the new system allows the water meter charge to be a separate line item so customers can see their actual water use charge.

Secondly, electric rate assistance (the $9 credit) no longer shows on the billing statement as a line item, but is deducted from the total bill amount.

Third, for auto draft customers, automatic bank withdrawals will not be processed for two billing cycles. Automatic withdrawals will resume in June. Customers may opt to make a payment using other payment methods, and if no payment is made, the entire account balance will be debited when automatic withdrawals resume.

Bill payments are currently accepted by phone at 875-8286 and 875-8259, by mail, by bank draft, by e-bill and by drop box at Lompoc Civic Center Plaza, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Those looking to start or stop utility service may email: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

This transition marks one of the final phases in the effort that began in 2017 to implement the Munis Financial Management System.

