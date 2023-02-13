Lompoc Parks and Recreation offers lifeguard training course

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is again offering training that will enable participants to become American Red Cross-certified lifeguards.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s comprehensive and intensive lifeguard-training course covers accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, Basic Life Support and first aid. Upon successful completion of the course, participants receive American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR, and first aid.

The deadline to register is Feb. 27. Since the class is presented in a blended-learning format, a valid email address is required at registration. Participants will receive an email with information on how to access the online component of the course.

Training for those 15 and older will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 West College Ave.

A pre-course will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3, and instruction will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4, 5 and 12.

The course fee is $200, which will be refunded for Lompoc Valley residents/participants who apply to become a lifeguard at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or registration can be completed at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

